France To Use Helicopters, Drones To Enforce Confinement For Lockdown

France is reportedly deploying helicopters and drones to boost the lockdown containment measure in an attempt to keep people at home, the police officials confirmed. The helicopters will hover above the streets to ensure the confinement procedure was being followed by every citizen, and the streets were deserted to curb the spread of the COVID-19 transmission.

A national gendarmerie source told French media agencies that the drones and helicopters provided a larger vision for the inspection of the area. The panoramic view would assist the patrols on the ground to gauge real-time situations. It further added that at least one helicopter was already on surveillance, hovering above major sites in Paris to ensure that quarantine measures were abided. Drones will essentially monitor on the banks of the Seine.

According to the reports, the French government has deployed over 100,000 police to ensure movement restrictions. However, no curfew has been imposed yet. A fine of 135 euros ($145) will be imposed on individuals that flouted the lockdown and failed to list the reason for venturing out when caught. The essential movement, for instance to the pharmacy, essential supply stores, was permitted.

France extended lockdown

Health Minister Olivier Veran told the press conference that the French government's council will make an announcement on the length and extent of the emergency measures across nationwide. In a containment effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease, 250 million protective face masks will become available “progressively", he was quoted saying. There was a dearth of face masks, even for medics in France, as per media reports. Veran stated that the government was planning to enhance the availability of the testing kits for the COVID-19 as there was an ongoing shortage. The federal government of France mulled to extend the two-week confinement in a bid to contain the pandemic that has now infected over 14,459 in France and has claimed at least 562 lives.

(with inputs from agencies)