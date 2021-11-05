France-UK Discussions On Fishing Dispute Needs More Work: French Secy Clement Beaune

The Brexit Minister of the United Kingdom, David Frost met with the French Secretary of State for European affairs, Clement Beaune on Thursday in Paris, in an attempt to defuse the ongoing tension over the post-Brexit fishing rights dispute between the two nations. However, French Secretary Beaune later stated that there is still more work left to be done and major differences still persist, Xinhua reported.

France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune took Twitter and wrote, “Happy to receive David Frost in Paris to relaunch the necessary dialogue and ensure the implementation of our agreements.”

#Brexit | Heureux de recevoir à Paris @DavidGHFrost pour relancer un dialogue nécessaire et assurer la mise en œuvre de nos accords

🇪🇺🇬🇧🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/CobbXyQ8hJ — Clement Beaune (@CBeaune) November 4, 2021

As per French media, the primary point during Thursday's negotiations was the interpretation of the post-Brexit fishing deal. France has blamed the United Kingdom for making fishing licenses more difficult to get by imposing firm requirements.

Brexit Minister David Frost to meet European Commission Vice-President

In addition, Brexit Minister Frost will travel to Brussels on Friday to speak with European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to address the challenges of goods traded between the UK and Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Brexit, BBC reported.

Clement Beaune had announced on Wednesday, that a full-scale negotiation between the European Commission (EC) and the United Kingdom over the fishing licensing controversy will commence this week. Beaune mention the scheduled conversations on Twitter and wrote, "Unity, solidarity and firmness in protecting our agreements, our interests and our fishermen. The dialogue between the EU and the UK is intensifying this week."

UK-France Fishing Dispute

Previously, France had charged the UK for failing to comply with the terms of the Brexit agreement on fishing licenses and had threatened to impose sanctions starting November 2. As per the Associated Press, France had said that if no agreement was reached with the United Kingdom on fishing licenses, then British fishing boats would be barred from several French ports, including in Hauts-de-France, Normandy and Brittany. France had also threatened to shut off energy to the Channel Islands.

The nation also threatened the UK by saying that British ships and lorries going between France and the UK would be subject to strict customs, security, and other procedures. Yet, on the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron had later ruled out the punitive measures by stating, "It is not while we are negotiating that we will impose sanctions," Xinhua reported.

Furthermore, a representative for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the French administration has decided not to continue with these threats. "Both sides are keen to have further discussions," he continued. In addition, London has praised France's choice to postpone the imposition of penalties, which were set to commence on Tuesday.

(Image: AP)