French Artist Paul Gauguin's Painting Sells For 9.5 Million Euros At Paris Auction

A rare painting by French artist Paul Gauguin sells for 9.5 million euros ($10.5 million) in Paris on December 3 which is almost twice its estimated value, according to the auction house. The bidding has shown a keen interest amid growing controversy over Gauguin's relationships with young girls on the Polynesian island and his illustration of them. "Te Bourao II" or tree is a 1897 painting had been estimated to go around for around five to seven million euros. The Artcurial auction house said that the buyer is an international collector and added that the artwork portrays a Tahiti landscape that would remain in France. It is one of such rare paintings from the post-impressionists Tahiti period.

Last sale was 22 years ago

The last sale of the Gauguin painting in France was 22 years ago. In recent years it has seen increasing attention on Gauguin's attitudes towards the young women who are often featured in the paintings of this period. An exhibition of the painter currently at the National Gallery in London said that it aims to consider Gauguin's relationship and the impact of colonialism as a form of modern development.

Original Tintin page sold

An original page from a classic Tintin comic book was reportedly sold for 3,94,000 euros in an auction held in Paris on November 20. The page from King Ottokar's Sceptre which is the eighth album of the Adventures of Tintin by Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi made in 1938 using Indian ink, blue watercolour and white gouache. Initially, the page was valued at 2,80,000 to 3,00,000 euros but was sold for far above its estimate. The page shows Tintin and his dog snowy trying to wrestle the sceptre away from the hands of thugs.

Another drawing from 1951 fetched 62,000 euros while another 1943 illustration of Tintin holding a model of the Unicorn ship went for approximately 81,250 euros. According to international media reports the Paris auction house Articurial will be organising another auction of comic book items on November 23 which will reportedly include a Tintin drawing from The Shooting Star valued at 1,50,000 to 2,00,000 euros. Most of the old Tintin cover illustrations are on display at the Herge museum in the Belgian town of Louvain-la-Neuve, according to a text in the Heritage Auctions catalogue by Philippe Goddin, who has written several books about Tintin and Herge, including a seven-volume chronology in the same auction.

