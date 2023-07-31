A French man who shot to fame for performing stunts on high-rise buildings with ease met a tragic end as he fatally fell from the 68th floor of a residential building in Hong Kong last week. 30-year-old Remi Lucidi was scaling the Tregunter Tower complex on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

He arrived at the building at around 6 pm, informing the complex's security guard that he was visiting a friend who lived on the 40th floor. Later, one security official attempted to arrest Lucidi after the alleged friend revealed that he did not know the stuntman. However, the 30-year-old had escaped by then.

What happened at the building where Remi Lucidi died?

Lucidi then headed to the 49th floor through an elevator, and later took the stairs to reach the top of the building. Those on the hunt for him said that they saw an opened hatch, but were unable to find him. According to the police, he was last seen alive at 7:38 pm when he knocked on a window outside a penthouse.

A maid inside the house later informed the police, which speculated that Lucidi was trapped and asking for help before ultimately falling to his death. He was declared dead at the scene, lying next to his camera and other equipment that contained clips of him performing dangerous stunts.

Hong Kong locals, netizens remember the stuntman

Gurjit Kaur, the owner of the hostel where Lucidi was reportedly staying, said that he was a “friendly and humble guy.” “He was healthy and fit and happy-faced. I feel very sad," she said, as another staffer at the hostel stated, “He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here."

The death of Lucidi, who was known on social media as Remi Enigma, garnered condolences from many. “Rip brother. Sad news no one ever wants to hear about a fellow explorer," said one user on Instagram as another added, “You’ll never leave us, you’re unique." ”Bro went out doing what he loved. He lived his life fully. Not many can say that," a third user noted.