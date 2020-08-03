COVID-19: French PM Urges Citizens To 'not Let Guard Down' As Cases Continue To Rise

On July 3, French Prime Minister Jean Castex urged France "not to let down its guard" in its battle against the novel coronavirus. This is to prevent the country from a new lockdown as cases continue to surge in France. Reports suggest that the Premier said that the virus has not gone on a holiday and therefore the fight against the virus should not stop.

Coronavirus taking a toll on France

The Premier also said that the government officials need to protect the citizens from the novel coronavirus and it should be done without risking our social and economic life. According to reports, France has recorded over 30,000 deaths due to the deadly virus. There has been a recent surge in the cases, pointing towards a lockdown. Prime Minister Castex said that the cases are increasing and therefore the people should be more active. He asked every French man to remain ‘very vigilant’.

Virus doubling has been seen in the city of Lille. According to reports, 38 out of every 100,000 people have been infected by the virus. Wearing masks has been made mandatory in parts of the city. According to reports, authorities have come up with their own mask rules. This includes the popular summer tourist destinations such as Biarritz, Saint-Malo, Le Touquet, La Rochelle and Deauville.

Reports suggest that even if the authorities are aware of the risks that it could bring, the French government has been encouraging citizens to go on vacations, especially within the country. This will help the government to give some boost to the economy. However, Prime Minister Castex announced last month that passengers entering France from 16 most infected countries will have to undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival at French airports and ports.

