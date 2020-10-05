French President Emmanuel Macron Accepts New Caledonia Referendum Outcome With 'Humility'

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he accepts the results of New Caledonia's latest independence referendum with ‘humility’ on Sunday, October 4. According to reports, New Caledonia voted to remain a part of French territory with 53.26 percent of votes in favour and 46.7 percent seeking independence.

'I hear the voices of the people': Macron

As per reports, in an address after the results were declared, Macron said, “I accept these results with humility. I hear the voices of those who want independence, and I want to tell them that only together, with you, will we build the New Caledonia of the future”.

The French President also acknowledged the high turnout of 85 percent and said that New Caledonia could hold another referendum in the future if it chooses to do so. The third referendum is expected to be held by 2022.

New Caledonia, a South-Pacific archipelago, has its own government but matters of defence, justice and foreign affairs are still managed by Paris. The recent independence referendum came in line with the several similar votes cast by the islanders in the past. A decade after the 1988 peace deal between the factions, the Noumea Agreement had granted New Caledonia the political authority, broad autonomy and even planned the organisation of up to three successive referendums.

As per reports, the latest independence referendum is New Caledonia's second with the first one in 2018. Similar to the results of the most recent referendum, 56.4 percent of the voters during the 2018 referendum did not wish for independence.

(With ANI inputs)

