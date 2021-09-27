French President Emmanuel Macron Hit By An Egg Thrown From Crowd, Watch Video

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to an international food trade fair, was hit by an egg. A man from the crowd pelted an egg at Macron in Lyon, France, according to a report by AP. The video of the incident has been circulated on social media. After the man hit the French President, he was taken by the security personnel.

Egg thrown at French President Macron

The video shared on social media shows French President Macron walking through the crowd when an egg was thrown at him. The egg, however, without breaking, bounced off the president of France. In order to protect the French president, security personnel immediately came closer to him. The person who attacked the president was reportedly taken away from the spot by the security personnel.

The French President was hit by the egg during his visit to an international trade fair. Reportedly after the incident, the French President said, "If he has something to tell me, then he can come," AP cited reporters who were present at the spot. The authorities have not divulged any details regarding the person who hit the president with the egg.

This is not the first time that Macron has been attacked by a person from the crowd. Earlier in June, a person had slapped Macron in the face as he was greeting people in a small town in southeastern France,according to AP. After the slapping incident, several politicians had shown support for the French President.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris on Thursday, 16 September 2021. Key points of discussion included international affairs including the situation in Afghanistan, the fight against Islamic extremists in Africa’s Sahel region and European Union affairs. Their meeting came days ahead of Germany's parliamentary elections scheduled on September 26, determining who would take over as the new German Chancellor. Merkel informed that even though Germany will have a new government after the elections but they would make the important decisions that need to be taken. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he was monitoring the political situation in Germany.

With inputs from AP

Image: Twitter/@rashidkh786