French Transport Union Calls For Break In Strikes During Christmas

After France's CGT union hinted at transport strikes over the Christmas period, the moderate CFDT union opposed the idea saying CFDT railway workers do not want a blockage during the holidays. It also assured to continue the industrial action in January if the government fails to drop the pension reform proposal.

Earlier, the CFDT stayed out of the protests but later decided to hold strikes and called for mass protests saying a "red line" was crossed. The strikes severely disrupted the normal life in France as the public transport networks were heavily hit. Despite the chaos, the strikes were supported by the residents as they fear their pensions will shrink under the proposed plan.

Tweaking the official retirement age

Macron wants to move away from the system of dozens of pension schemes to a universal points-based pension system, aimed at rewarding employees based on their daily work. Unions are unhappy with the pension reforms since they are being forced to retire later or avail reduced pensions. The official retirement age in France is currently 62 but according to the new plan, anyone retiring before 64 will get a lower pension.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had reaffirmed that the government was 'determined to take pension reform to its completion'. According to media reports, Philippe has promised to meet the aggrieved unions next week and urged to take responsibility until Christmas. Businesses dependent on tourism and festivals, especially retail and hotels, fear that it could be severely hit in the Christmas season.

France has been facing various protests in recent times, especially from the yellow vest protesters who began a revolutionary movement in 2018 demanding economic justice. They have been demanding increment in minimum wages, tax burden, rising fuel prices and high cost of living. The protesters chose yellow vests as "a unifying thread and call to arms” since these are accessible, cost-effective, convenient, and associated with working-class industries.

