French Zoo Finds Runaway Red Panda After It Escaped Through Broken Branches

A runaway panda was found by the zoo authorities in central France on November 23 after it escaped the zoo cell through the broken branches after a snowfall. The red panda is in good health, however will be kept under doctor's supervision

The runaway red-panda found in a garden

The red panda, which is one of the endangered mammals was discovered by the man in his garden as told by the zoo authorities in Saint-Martin-la-Plaine to international media. Dr Jean-Christophe Gerard, who is a veterinary doctor of the zoo said that the zoo authorities received a call in the morning around 8:15 by a resident who reported that there was a red panda hanging on a shrub in his garden.

Red panda in good health

The zoo immediately sent a team of people to rescue the red panda from the site. Gerard, also said that the red panda was in good health even after staying away from his home. However, the red panda has lost some weight. The doctors at the zoo will keep an eye on the panda for the next few days. The red pandas are generally found on the trees and are friendly in nature.

3-year-old panda

Earlier, a driver also saw the red panda 10 kilometers away from the zoo. The police and zoo authorities tried looking for him, but were unable to track his actual location. The zoo authorities reported that the red panda is three years old and he had escaped from the zoological park on November 14 through the broken branches. Due to heavy snowfall, some of the branches of trees were left broken. However, the female panda stayed at the zoo.

