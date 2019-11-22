Inhumane Treatment: Dog Chained Up With No Food, Water; Chews Off Her Own Leg

A German shepherd dog chewed her own leg after the owners tied her up and left her with no food and water. The dog, Zoe, was spotted by a delivery driver in a backyard in Newyork who informed the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) that she was in immediate need of medical help.

Suffering from multiple ailments

SPCA was able to save Zoe with the help of Otsego County 911, the New York State Police, Heritage Veterinary Clinic, Oneonta Veterinary Hospital and Anita Vitullo of Staffworks, but said that she was suffering from multiple ailments apart from the missing leg. SPCA praised the delivery driver for doing the right thing by calling them in such a situation. SPCA society shared the images of Zoe on Facebook because they wanted to highlight the inhumane treatment of animals.

“The good Samaritan who called this situation in was outraged and scared for Zoe. They did exactly the right thing by calling our line and we want to praise them for their heroic act,” said the welfare society.

“This is an example of how when folks who care come together, we can make a difference,” it added.

Constant updates on Zoe's condition

The welfare society has been constantly providing updates on the condition of Zoe and they remain hopeful that she will recover. She received a steady dose of pain medication and antibiotics.

“Her treatment is on a strategic schedule determined by two amazing veterinarians who care an awful lot. We are extremely grateful for their dedication,” said SPCA.

Updates awaited on surgery

Zoe went through a CT scan at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine animal hospital on November 20 where it was found that the large mass on her shoulder and into her chest was fatty tumour which was not cancerous. But the bad news was that the mass must be removed for her survival and the surgeons described the procedure to be dangerous. “We are patiently waiting on communication from Cornell with a detailed medical update but overall they say she is doing really well and expect that we can pick her up tomorrow,” said SPCA.

