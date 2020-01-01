From Olympics To Elections: Things To Look Forward To In 2020

As the world enters a new year and closes the curtain on another decade there are a lot of things to look forward to in the year 2020, which by the looks of it, is quite a lot. From major sports events and elections to a medley of new movies, the next 12 months seems to be jam-packed. Here is a list of upcoming events and movies to look forward to.

Sports

This year looks set to be a massive one for sport as the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo is all set with five new sports introduced including, Karate, Baseball/softball, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing. The 2020 games are bound to be particularly festive as it will be held in a tech-savvy, a culturally rich city like Tokyo, Japan from July 24 to August 9. Apart from Olympics, the UEFA European Football Championship is also set to kick off in Rome on June 12 and culminating in a final game at Webley Stadium in London in July. Around the same time, the Copa America in South America is also set to take over the continent at the same time.

READ: WATCH | Thailand Celebrates New Year 2020 With Colourful Fireworks

Movies

For the entertainment fanatics, there are a number of big releases that are set to hit the big screen. Starting from the much-awaited Guy Ritchie's gangster flick the Gentlemen starring Mattew McConaughey and Hugh Grant will be releasing on January 24. That is surely not all as the war epic 1917, Netflix series Sex education second season and Will Smith's iconic buddy cop movie Bad Boys III, are all set to release in the opening year of the month. Superhero movies like Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow are also something to look forward to. Apart from these, movies like, Sonic The Hedgehog Movie, A Quiet Place 2, and James Bond: A Time To Die are all set to release over the coming months.

READ: London Fireworks See In The New Year With A Bang

Elections

Away from the world of films and sports, 2020 is a big year for politics as well. The United Kingdom is officially set to leave the European Union on January 31 and ending its 46-year relationship with the union and moving into a transition period. A host of new rules and regulations are set to come into force for the UK from December 31, 2020. The United States, on the other hand, will be going to the polls in November as the US citizens will elect a new president. While US President Trump looks secure for his second term the prospect of impeachment is still hanging over him as it is still not certain whether or not he will be able to stand in the elections.

READ: Delhiites Welcome New Year At Pubs, Malls And Anti-CAA Protest Sites

READ: New Year 2020: Spectacular Photos Of People Immersed In Celebrations