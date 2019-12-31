New Year 2020: Spectacular Photos Of People Immersed In Celebrations

A new decade has officially arrived as the first country in the world enters 2020 and welcomed the New year with spectacular fireworks and huge celebrations. The South Pacific island nation Somoa was the first to enter the new year, followed by New Zealand and Sydney. In New Zealand, the country welcomed the year with fireworks over the Auckland Sky tower, while large crowds watched from Sydney harbour in Australia.
Here are the spectacular photos of fireworks from countries that have already entered the year 2020 with a bash:
We’re celebrating the New Year early. In Auckland, New Zealand! A very happy, healthy, safe 2020 to everyone! pic.twitter.com/8Z6PSzkFmV— Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) December 31, 2019
NZ has officially ringed in the new year for 2020! I'd like to wish you all a happy new year for 2020 from New Zealand 🎊🎉🎆 pic.twitter.com/XzEv0N3Qyt— NeX Wastelander (@NWastelander) December 31, 2019
Happy New Year Sydney! #NewYear pic.twitter.com/ntoZ2cuSnW— Travel Vibes 🌍 (@OurTravelVibes) December 31, 2019
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House in the midnight display during #NewYearsEve celebrations on January 1, 2020, Australia. @GettyImages Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/tpiZn994wH— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) December 31, 2019
2020 has reached us in New Zealand 🇳🇿 #happynewyear2020 pic.twitter.com/3nFKNY6MsH— Spence (@lfcspence) December 31, 2019
New Zealand welcome 2020 #happynewyear2020 .Hope this year brings new happiness for you. pic.twitter.com/BKH9pq1BQa— Suraj Kumar (@SurajKu16080074) December 31, 2019
🎉 Happy New Year Aucklanders 🎇— Auckland Council (@AklCouncil) December 31, 2019
Wishing you a safe and joyous start to 2020. pic.twitter.com/k9gjWgiiGq
While the fireworks display over the Sydney harbour generally symbolizes the beginning of the New Year but it may be surprising to know that Australia is not the first country in the world to celebrate New Year. In fact, the first country to celebrate New Year is the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati.
