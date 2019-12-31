The Debate
New Year 2020: Spectacular Photos Of People Immersed In Celebrations

Rest of the World News

A new decade has officially arrived as the first country in the world enters 2020 and welcomed the New year with spectacular fireworks and huge celebrations.

New year 2020

A new decade has officially arrived as the first country in the world enters 2020 and welcomed the New year with spectacular fireworks and huge celebrations. The South Pacific island nation Somoa was the first to enter the new year, followed by New Zealand and Sydney. In New Zealand, the country welcomed the year with fireworks over the Auckland Sky tower, while large crowds watched from Sydney harbour in Australia. 

Here are the spectacular photos of fireworks from countries that have already entered the year 2020 with a bash: 

While the fireworks display over the Sydney harbour generally symbolizes the beginning of the New Year but it may be surprising to know that Australia is not the first country in the world to celebrate New Year. In fact, the first country to celebrate New Year is the small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati.

Countries celebrating New Year (time in IST)

  • Tonga Samoa and Christmas Island/ Kiribati will ring in the New Year first at 3:30 pm IST
  • Chatham Island - 3:45 pm
  • New Zealand - 4:30 pm
  • Russia -  5:30 pm
  • Australia - 6:30 pm
  • Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek - 8 pm
  • Japan and South Korea - 8:30 pm
  • China and Phillipines - 9:30 pm
  • Indonesia and Thailand - 10:30 pm 
  • Nepal - 11:45 pm
  • India and Sri lanka -  12:00 am
  • Pakistan - 12:30 am
  • Afghanistan - 1 am
  • United Kingdom - 5:30 am
  • US and Canada - 9:30 am to 1:30 pm
  • American Samoa - 5:50 pm
  • Baker Island lying on Pacific Ocean will ring in the New Year the last.

Published:
