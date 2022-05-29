Last Updated:

From US To Argentina, Monkeypox Spreads Over 20 Countries Causing Worldwide Concern

Rohit Ranjan
Monkeypox

Image: Shutterstock


The entire world is concerned about the rising cases of monkeypox with more than 200 suspected cases of the disease reported from 20 countries throughout the world; the World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised the alarm. Sylvie Briand, WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention chief, stated that they don't know if they are just seeing the tip of the iceberg on the "unusual" spread of the monkeypox virus.

However, WHO has stated that the disease could be contained if steps are implemented immediately. It has also advised the countries against imposing travel restrictions to combat the spread of monkeypox. Infections have been more common in the Americas and Europe, although cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Middle East as well.

Countries facing a surge in monkeypox cases

In North America, both the United States and Canada are facing the spread of monkeypox. The US announced that 9 cases of monkeypox had been discovered in 7 States. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that nine cases had been confirmed in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, according to media reports. In Canada, it was reported that 26 cases of monkeypox were found in the country.

In the South American country of Argentina, 2 confirmed cases were reported. The Health Ministry suggested that a man from Buenos Aires who had been to Spain had monkeypox with symptoms of lesion and fever. Later, the ministry announced that a suspected case involving a Spaniard who landed in Argentina earlier this week tested positive as well, taking the total cases of monkeypox in the country to 2.

Many European countries are facing the issue of rising monkeypox cases. In Ireland, the first case of monkeypox was reported on Saturday. Finland also reported the first case of monkeypox infection. Italy's health ministry announced on Friday that the country's total monkeypox cases has increased to 12. Several more instances of monkeypox have lately been identified in locations outside of Africa, where the majority of infections have previously been discovered. Israel and UAE also reported their first monkeypox cases last week.

Image: Shutterstock

