From US To New Zealand, Here's How Countries Reacted To Myanmar's Political Situation

Governments all across the world are curbing diplomatic ties with Myanmar and increasing economic pressure on its military due to the coup that took place last week. Myanmar was engulfed in chaos early on February 1 as its military took over the power announcing a one-year state of emergency with reports stating that State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other government leaders have been detained. World leaders like Joe Biden, Jacinda Ardern, Boris Johnson, expressed their concern over the situation in Myanmar.

Nations react to Myanmar coup

US President Joe Biden announced a series of sanctions on the military leaders of Myanmar. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said, “Today I'm announcing a series of actions that we're taking to begin imposing consequences on the leaders of the coup. The US government is taking steps to prevent the generals from improperly having access to the USD1 billion in Burmese government funds held in the United States”. Biden further added that he has approved a new executive which enables the US to immediately sanction the military leaders who initiated the coup. He said, “We will identify a first round of targets this week. We are also going to impose strong export controls. We are freezing US assets that benefit the Burmese government, while maintaining our support for healthcare, civil society groups, and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly”.

The US was one among many of those Western governments that lifted most of their sanctions in order to encourage democratic transition. This was because Myanmar’s military rulers were taking gradual steps toward civilian rule. These changes proved temporary with the ousting of the elected government and detentions of Nobel Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

Another strong reaction came from New Zealand. After nearly eight days of military taking power of Myanmar, New Zealand announced the suspension of all “high-level military” and political contacts with the Southeast Asian nation. Marking the first international move against Myanmar after the coup, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the stringent decision of isolating the country’s ruling junta. Unveiling the measures, she also called for the entire international community to “strongly condemn what we’re seeing happen in Myanmar”, according to Radio New Zealand. Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Tuesday said, “We do not recognize the legitimacy of the military-led government and we call on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule”.

In Japan, lawmakers asked the government in power to impose sanctions against the military leaders in Myanmar. In a letter addressed to the government, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party made an appeal to work in collaboration with the US and the European Union (EU) to impose trade and economic embargo on Myanmar. The letter also asked to halt all aids to the country, barring humanitarian, according to Japan’s NHK news agency.

The Indian Embassy in Yangon issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Myanmar to avoid unnecessary travel and take due precautions. Air India flight on Yangon-New Delhi sector was also rescheduled following the recent developments. This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it is monitoring the situation closely. "We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely", the ministry's statement read.

On February 8, Britain and the European Union requested that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a special session in response to the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar. In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said European foreign ministers will meet on February 22 to review the 27-nation bloc’s relations with Myanmar. Also, they will be looking for ways to increase economic pressure.

