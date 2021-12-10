'Fruitful Discussions' At 8th India-Slovenia Foreign Office Consultations: MEA Secretary

The 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Slovenia held virtually on Friday saw "fruitful discussions on bilateral relations, regional and multilateral developments," the Indian EMbassy at Ljubljana informed.

State secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Slovenia, Dr Stanislav Rascan joined Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu virtually to review bilateral relations and discuss regional and global problems.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared images of the virtual meet on Twitter and wrote that "regional and global issues of mutual interest were discussed."

MEA Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu retweeted images from the Indian Embassy at Ljubljana, stating that the two countries engaged in excellent discussions about bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

A few months ago, Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar had stated that his country is determined to improve relations with India. Logar said that Slovenia is determined to increase exchanges with India for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific.

In September, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met Slovenian Foreign Minister Logar at the Bled Strategic Forum meeting and discussed ties between the two nations.

India-Slovenia ties

Slovenia and India share a long history of amicable relations since Ljubljana gained independence three decades ago. The two countries share a commitment to upholding international law, democracy, freedom, and human rights. These shared ideals enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation between the European Union - of which Slovenia is a part - and India.

Bilateral relations have risen in importance over the years, and have been heightened by the establishment of embassies in the respective countries. Slovenia established its embassy in New Delhi in 2002 and India in Ljubljana in 2007.

The Prime Minister of Slovenia paid a state visit to India in June 2011. Slovenia and India will commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations in May 2022.

