Thailand: 'Fugitive' Giraffe Known For Daring Escape From Zoo 2 Days Ago Found Dead

Fugitive giraffe that previously won people’s heart for his courage to escape from a convoy, was found dead in a canal on Thursday, while it was being carried away to a Thai breeding centre. The dead animal was found in a lotus clogged canal by officers who were on a hunt from the last two days.

Missing since two days

The giraffe was amongst the two, who made a bid to freedom by jumping from the back of the truck which was carrying it to the breeding centre. The two animals escaped while the truck slowed down on a highway amid traffic in Bangkok Highway on Tuesday. One of them was found immediately and stunned by the police officers who then took it into captivation whilst the other escaped in the scrubland.

Both the animals were imported from an anonymous African country. According to Safari World, the fugitive animal was found dead in a lotus swamp near the main road. Reportedly vets are investigating the cause of death. Meanwhile, the Chapultepec Zoo situated in Mexico city welcomed its second baby giraffe of the year in a bid to save the species from extinction.

Zoo director Juan Carlos Sanchez Olmos said on December 29 that the newborn female giraffe was announced last week after a compulsory quarantine period after her birth on October 23. He said that the baby giraffe will be named via public voting. The 96-year-old zoo located in the capital's central park has been a breeding ground for a lot of creatures.

In 2019, it welcomed around 170 baby animals which include six Mexican grey wolves that are in danger of extinction. Sanchez Olmos said the birth of a new character is as unique and charismatic as a giraffe becomes emblematic for the prestige of the zoo.

Nowadays, giraffes are considered as vulnerable species because they face significant habitat loss in the 17 countries situated in sub-Saharan Africa, where they reside. A team of experts including nutritionists, veterinarians and biologists take care of more than 1,000 species in the zoo.