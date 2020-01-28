Kobe Bryant: When NBA Legend Surpassed Michael Jordan In All-time List Vs Timberwolves

The NBA world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others during a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The group of 9 were heading to one of Gianna's basketball games when the helicopter crashed. The world poured in their support and condolences for Kobe Bryant's family, devastated at the legend's sudden death.
Also read | Luka Doncic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna by writing their names on Kobe 5s
Kobe passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list in Minnesota.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020
Tonight, the Timberwolves honored him by placing the ball on the spot where he made history. pic.twitter.com/79Ozz00sXd
Timberwolves and Kings take the violations to honor Kobe Bryant as Wiggins sets the ball down in the spot where Bryant passed MJ on the All-Time scoring list pic.twitter.com/TGVySYxCym— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 28, 2020
During the Sacramento Kings vs Timberwolves game a day after Kobe Bryant's death, both teams honoured Bryant by taking violations. Andrew Wiggins placed the ball on the foul line, the place where Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time list. Bryant had made history at the same place in 2014.
Also read | Remembering when Ronaldinho introduced a 17-year-old Lionel Messi to Kobe Bryant
💔🙏 #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/Ke2SwDlM8R— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 28, 2020
Every Detroit Pistons player honored Kobe Bryant pregame with either a No. 8 or No. 24 jersey.— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 28, 2020
(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/Yl3uTE9DTp
Full video tribute on the big screen by the Miami Heat for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/jsjjUd428f— Will Manso (@WillManso) January 28, 2020
Also read | Kobe Bryant wants to keep Michael Jordan's tradition alive by congratulating LeBron James
Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI— Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020
Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Michael Jordan reveals special relationship with the 'Black Mamba'