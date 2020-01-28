The Debate
Kobe Bryant: When NBA Legend Surpassed Michael Jordan In All-time List Vs Timberwolves

Basketball News

During the Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves game a day after Kobe Bryant's death, both teams honoured Bryant by taking violations in his honour.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

The NBA world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others during a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The group of 9 were heading to one of Gianna's basketball games when the helicopter crashed. The world poured in their support and condolences for Kobe Bryant's family, devastated at the legend's sudden death. 

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the all-time list while playing Timberwolves, here is how they honoured him

During the Sacramento Kings vs Timberwolves game a day after Kobe Bryant's death, both teams honoured Bryant by taking violations. Andrew Wiggins placed the ball on the foul line, the place where Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time list. Bryant had made history at the same place in 2014. 

Kings vs Timberwolves highlights

Kobe Bryant death: NBA teams honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant death: Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant

Published:
