Kobe Bryant: When NBA Legend Surpassed Michael Jordan In All-time List Vs Timberwolves

The NBA world lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others during a helicopter crash in California on Sunday. The group of 9 were heading to one of Gianna's basketball games when the helicopter crashed. The world poured in their support and condolences for Kobe Bryant's family, devastated at the legend's sudden death.

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the all-time list while playing Timberwolves, here is how they honoured him

Kobe passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list in Minnesota.



Tonight, the Timberwolves honored him by placing the ball on the spot where he made history. pic.twitter.com/79Ozz00sXd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

Timberwolves and Kings take the violations to honor Kobe Bryant as Wiggins sets the ball down in the spot where Bryant passed MJ on the All-Time scoring list pic.twitter.com/TGVySYxCym — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 28, 2020

During the Sacramento Kings vs Timberwolves game a day after Kobe Bryant's death, both teams honoured Bryant by taking violations. Andrew Wiggins placed the ball on the foul line, the place where Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time list. Bryant had made history at the same place in 2014.

Kings vs Timberwolves highlights

Kobe Bryant death: NBA teams honour Kobe Bryant

Every Detroit Pistons player honored Kobe Bryant pregame with either a No. 8 or No. 24 jersey.



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/Yl3uTE9DTp — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 28, 2020

Full video tribute on the big screen by the Miami Heat for Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/jsjjUd428f — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 28, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

