Fumio Kishida Likely To Become First Japanese Leader To Ever Attend A NATO Summit: Report

For the first time in the history of Japan, its Prime Minister will participate in a NATO Summit. According to Kyodo News, Kishida is planning to attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit slated for late June in Spain. He will attend the Summit on June 29-30. However, the media source acknowledged that the travel will be entirely conditional on the domestic political situation as the country will hold elections for the House of Councillors, probably by July 10. If he attends the event, which is most likely to happen, it would give a strong message to Russia regarding Japan's stance over the ongoing conflict escalated by them.

Besides, the government officials believe Kishida's presence at the NATO Summit will strengthen coordination with the United States and European countries in responding to possible contingencies over the Taiwan Strait. Apart from the Japanese leader, it is also expected that South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand will also attend the summit as partner countries in the Asia-Pacific region. "Attendance by Japan and the other non-NATO countries would give out a strong message of solidarity to the international community over the Ukraine crisis," government officials told the Japanese news agency.

Japan will also raise China-Taiwan tension at the NATO Summit

However, analysing the political situation of the country, some government officials also believe that Kishida's presence in the country is crucial in the upcoming election. Notably, since the onset of the invasion, Japan has been criticising the unlawful stance of the Russia. Besides, it has also coordinated with other G-7 members -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union -- in imposing sanctions on Moscow. It is expected that the Japanese leader would raise a similar crisis in the Indo-pacific region and increase the presence of China in the disputed region.

According to a report by Singapore Post, Japan has been gearing up for armed conflict as the probability of the Chinese government attempting an invasion of Taiwan has increased multiple folds. The report noted the chances of an attack on Taiwan have grown significantly ever since China's "closest ally"- Russia, attacked its neighbouring country, Ukraine, earlier in February this year.

Image: Twitter/@jensstoltenberg/AP