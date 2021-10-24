G-20 Summit: PM Modi Likely To Pitch For United Approach To Deal With Afghanistan Crisis

At the forthcoming two-day G-20 Summit in Italy, PM Narendra Modi is expected to call for a united global approach in dealing with the Afghanistan situation, climate change challenges and the coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to PTI on Sunday, 24 October, two people familiar with the development said that PM Modi is likely to present India’s perspective to combat the key challenges facing the globe. They also added that the PM is likely to leave for the visit to Italy and Scotland either on Thursday or Friday next week.

The G-20 Summit is scheduled to be held in Rome on October 30 and 31, and it will witness the participation of leaders of the grouping and representatives of some of the main international and regional organisations. The G-20 leaders are likely to deliberate on a number of key challenges including recovery from the ongoing pandemic, addressing climate change and overcoming poverty and inequality in various parts of the world. During the two-day meet, the Afghanistan situation is expected to figure prominently at the Summit, as per the news agency.

People familiar with the development further revealed that on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, PM Modi will take part in a series of bilateral meetings, including in-person talks with UK PM Boris Johnson. It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be the 16th edition of the meet. The Summit, which is the first-ever physical G-20 after the pandemic, will also have PM Modi hold bilateral talks with Italy's leadership on key issues of mutual interest such as mobility of Indians, defence partnership, collaboration in sectors such as small and medium enterprises.

PM Modi to meet Pope Francis ahead of G-20

Moreover, ahead of the summit in Rome, PM Modi is expected to meet the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, at the Vatican as well. While the government has disclosed very little about PM Modi’s travel itinerary, it is understood that PM Modi will leave the nation a day early on October 28 night to meet the 84-year-old sovereign of Vatican City State. PM Modi will then be attending the G-20 Summit on October 30-31 before flying off to Glasgow in Scotland to attend the COP26 Climate Summit.

The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, will take place from 31 October to 12 November 2021 in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK. The Summit besides PM Modi will have in attendance the President of the United States Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, French President Emmanuel Macron among others. The world leaders at the summit are going to discuss the various ways to collaborate and tackle the pressing issue of climate change.

(With inputs from PTI)