G-7 Foreign Ministers Exchange Views On 2022 Beijing Olympics Amid Growing Boycott Calls

The Foreign Ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Saturday exchanged their views on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics amid growing calls to boycott the games in the wake of China’s alleged human rights violations. While citing a Japanese delegation source, Kyodo News reported that the G7 meeting in Liverpool saw Australia, UK and Canada join forces with the US over the diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games in February 2022. However, it also said that France, which will be hosting the Summer Games in Paris in 2024, and Italy, which will host the Winter Games in 2026, are unlikely to follow suit.

G7 countries, which includes the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States, as well as the European Union, are now divided over boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. Earlier this week, France defied other member nations, announcing that it will send high-level officials to this winter's Beijing Olympics. France's Education Minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer stated that sports is a world in itself that must be protected from political influence.

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron said, “To be clear: You either have a complete boycott and don't send athletes, or you try to change things with useful actions. I don't think we should politicise these topics, especially if it's to take steps that are insignificant and symbolic.”

Now, G7 nations may tackle the issue during a conference of foreign ministers on Sunday in Liverpool, England. Earlier this week, Japan had also hinted at joining the US strategy of punishing China for its human rights violations by restricting its diplomats from attending the Winter Games. However, for now, Kyodo News sources have not clarified about Japan’s stand over sending their athletes to Beijing.

Boycott of Beijing Olympics

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the Biden administration announced a boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games at the diplomatic level, citing China’s human rights record. In response, China accused the US of violating the Olympic spirit. According to AP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian vowed that Beijing would respond with “firm countermeasures”, however, he gave no details. China also called the diplomatic boycott a “political manipulation” by the United States.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that politicians calling for a boycott are “doing so for their own political interests and posturing”. “In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the #Beijing2022 to be successfully held,” the embassy added. Moreover, China’s mission to the UN also called the boycott a “self-directed political farce”, and added that the US just wants to “politicise sports, create divisions and provoke confrontation”.

(Image: ANI/AP)