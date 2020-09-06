G20 Education Ministers Collaborate To Promote 'lifelong Learning Opportunities For All'

The Ministry of Human Resource Development said that a virtual meeting of G20 Education Ministers was held on September 5 in a bid to discuss and share experiences of member countries in the three identified areas, including education continuity amid such unprecedented times, early childhood education and internationalisation in education. The ministry said that the meeting was the culmination of ongoing discussions on the aforementioned themes, conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press note, the ministry said, "Education Ministers of G 20 nations have resolved to work together and share best practices in the area of education so that member countries can ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, even in times of crises”.

READ: G20 Foreign Ministers Seek Coordinated Reopening Of Borders To Stimulate Economic Recovery

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ represented India and reportedly said that the themes are priority areas that the government of India has been pursuing. As per the press release, Pokhriyal said that Indian’s commitment for these themes is reflected in the new National Education Policy 2020 that seeks to bring in transformational changes in the education landscape of the country.

The minister also added that India will continue the efforts it has taken to ‘reform and transform’ its education system. Pokhriyal said that India will mitigate the challenge posed by COVID-19 pandemic. Further, he added that the nation is also committed to collaborating with G20 member countries in the area of education.

READ: National Education Policy A Revolutionary Reform: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Education Ministers adopt ‘communique’

The release said, “The Education Ministers adopted a communique at the end of the meeting. Regarding ensuring education continuity in times of crises, the communique recognizes the value of distance and blended teaching and learning and underscore the importance of enhancing access to high-quality education, professional development for educators, digital infrastructure and content, cybersecurity awareness, appropriate teaching methodologies and active learning, while recognizing that these approaches complement face-to-face learning”.

As per the press note, the ‘communique’ expresses the resolve to encourage internationalisation in education by sharing best practices in education and the adaption of such practices at the local, national and international level, as appropriate. Moreover, the ‘communique’ also supports advancing the discussion on internationalisation at the K-12 level. The release said that the communique emphasises the impact of internationalisation practices in a country in broadening students’ intercultural and global competencies and in providing equal learning opportunities and experiences for all.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: China Enforces Education Policy Replacing Mongolian Language With Mandarin, Protests Erupt

READ: SC Issues Notice On AP's Plea To Make English As Medium Of Education In Its Schools