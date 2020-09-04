G20 Foreign Ministers Seek Coordinated Reopening Of Borders To Stimulate Economic Recovery

In a bid to stimulate economic recovery amid Coronavirus pandemic, foreign ministers of the world's 20 largest economies (G20) have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek reopening of borders in a coordinated manner. The virtual meeting was hosted by Saudi Arabia.

"During the meeting, foreign ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, uniting families, and promoting measures to allow the economy to thrive in light of the protective measures given by health organisations and national regulation during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement said.

G20 ministers agreed that coordinating precautionary measures on cross-border management was required for the post-coronavirus reopening of borders safely for lives and livelihoods.

"Reopening borders, in accordance with all the protective measures and national regulations, will help our economies to thrive, people to prosper, and will, of course, bring hope for humanity to have faith in cooperating to overcome the pandemic," Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who participated at G20 meet, called for standardised testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results.

Participated at the #G20 Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting. To facilitate more cross-border movement of people, proposed that we standardise-



•Testing procedures and universal acceptability of test results

• Quarantine procedures

• Movement and transit protocols pic.twitter.com/8YHSimu8KH — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 3, 2020

Thank my fellow ministers for a productive meeting. pic.twitter.com/wv3tNUnB1w — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 3, 2020

The ministers expressed their deep condolences for the huge loss of lives and tragic impacts caused by COVID-19 pandemic. They acknowledged the efforts and commitment of frontline workers towards public health and safety.

(With inputs from agency)