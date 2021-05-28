G7 Leaders Condemn Arrest Of Belarusian Journalist, Call For 'immediate' Release

In the aftermath of the forceful detention of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, the foreign ministers of G7 countries have come in support for him. Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on May 27 called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist arrested after the plane he was on was diverted. They condemned the arrest of an independent journalist by the Belarusian authorities.

G7 leaders demand release of Belarusian journalist

The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States have said, "We demand the immediate and unconditional release" of Protasevich, "as well as all other journalists and political prisoners held in Belarus", the ministers said in a joint statement. The foreign ministers of G7 countries along with the European Union "condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented action by the Belarusian authorities." The G7 ministers accused the Belarusian authorities of compromising the safety of the passengers and crew of the flight. They called on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to address the issue according to its rules.

"This action jeopardised the safety of the passengers and crew of the flight. It was also a serious attack on the rules governing civil aviation. All our countries, and our citizens, depend on every state acting responsibly in fulfilling their duties under the Chicago Convention so that civil aircraft can operate safely and securely. We call on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to urgently address this challenge to its rules and standards."

G7 Foreign Ministers condemned Belarus' reckless actions in the arrest of Raman Pratasevich.



We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities #Belarushttps://t.co/jwyejZz0mS — G7 UK (@G7) May 27, 2021

In the statement, the leaders also called this action as a serious attack on media freedom. They further added that they will enhance their efforts including further sanctions to promote accountability for the actions of Belarusian authorities. They demanded immediate and unconditional release of Roman Pratasevich and all other journalists and political prisoners arrested in Belarus. The dissident Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich was travelling from Athens to Lithuania in the commercial flight FR4978 that was intercepted by the fighter jet MiG-29 and abruptly diverted to land in the Belarus capital Minsk. Protasevich was arrested after his Ryanair flight landed, along with his 23-year-old Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.

IMAGE: AP/G7/Twitter