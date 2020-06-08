George Floyd Protests: Powerful Images, From Canada To France And Philadelphia To Seoul

Entering into its third week, the George Floyd protests have spread like wildfire across the globe all the way from the United States to Australia and from the United Kingdom to Brazil. Sparked by the tragic death of African-American George Floyd, people from across the globe have come together to share the pain and rise in solidarity against the undercurrent of racism and police brutality. Here are some powerful images that convey the emotions of the protestors joined together in this massive movement.

Parliament Hill, Canada

(Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kneels down with protestors for 8 minutes and 46 seconds at Parliament Hill in Canada. Photo Credit- Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Bristol Harbour, United Kingdom

(Protestors tear down Britain's colonial statue of Edward Colston. Photo Credit- Ben Birchall/AP)

Marseille, France

(Protesters tear-gassed by French riot police in Marseille, southern France. Photo Credit- AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Seoul, South Korea

(People kneel down in solidarity in Seoul, South Korea. Photo Credit- AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Sao Paulo, Brazil

(Thousands rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo Credit-Moriyama/Getty Images)

Philadelphia, US

