George Floyd's Killing: Powerful Photos Speak A Thousand Words As Protests Rage Across US

For six consecutive days, there have been widespread protests around the United States over the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died while being brutally restrained by Minneapolis police officer. A video went viral in which a white police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck despite Floyd's continuous plea stating that he could not breathe. United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests.

As protests rage across USA, here are some of the scenes in pictures:

1. Minneapolis

Image credits: AP

2. Los Angeles

Image credits: AP

3. Los Angeles (Protests)

Image credits: AP

4. Seattle

Image credits: AP

5. Philadelphia

Image credits: AP

6. Los Angeles

Image credits: AP

7. Austin

Image credits: AP

8. Chicago

Image credits: AP

9. Philadelphia

Image credits: AP

10. Minneapolis

Image credits: AP