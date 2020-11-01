Georgia: Opposition Rejects Parliamentary Elections' Result, Calls For Protests

Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream party emerged victorious in the parliamentary election on October 31. However, this reportedly resulted in the Opposition alliance calling for protests after they rejected the results. After the polls closed, billionaire and Georgian Dream founder Bidzina Ivanishvili claimed a win for his party soon after polls closed across the former Soviet republic. However, it wasn’t clear if the votes were enough to make him stay at the helm.

(Supporters of Georgian ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement watch his address on a big screen in front of the Parliament's building after the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(In this handout photo released by Georgia's Prime Minister Press Office, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, speaks to the media after voting at a polling station during the parliamentary elections in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

Power tussle in Georgia

According to the reports by AP, Ivanishvili congratulated all his supporters after all the exit polls were out. He said, “It needs to be emphasized that the Georgian Dream wins the elections for the third time”. He added, “What our country wanted, a solid team, we have got it”. Former President Mikhail Saakashvili described the result as a ‘triumph’ and he vowed to form a coalition. During a televised speech, he said, “This is practically a great triumph of the Georgian opposition, despite the harassment, intimidation and pressure. in these conditions, our main task is to form a government of national unity”.

The party Georgian Dream has held a strong majority in the 150-seat parliament for 8 years now. However, its popularity has reduced due to the country’s economic problems. The COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected Georgia’s economy. The economy is expected to shrink by a total of 5 per cent this year. Also, the currency is falling at a fast pace.

As per the reports by AP, Georgian Dream has nominated current Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to stay on the job. Ivanishvili earlier said that the party would retain a majority and would not need to indulge in a coalition. He said, “We will come to power with an absolute majority, maybe not an absolute but a solid majority. We exclude (the possibility) of the coalition”.

