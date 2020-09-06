German Foreign Minister Calls Trump 'unscrupulous' For Urging Americans To 'vote Twice'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on September 6 reportedly said that an ‘unscrupulous’ US President Donald Trump was trying to sow doubt about the upcoming presidential election by urging Americans to vote twice, which is illegal. While speaking to Germany’s top-selling daily, Sunday’s Bild, Maas acknowledged the close relationship between US and Germany, however, he added that it is ‘disturbing’ to see that Trump thinks he might need such a move.

Maas said that Germany owes an ‘incredible number’ of things to the United States and the country remains one of the closest partners, but “it is disturbing to see that an American President thinks he might need such a move”. The German Foreign Minister added that he has confidence that Americans’ good sense will scupper this ‘unscrupulous effort’ to sow doubt on the validity of the election with the later aim, probably, of not accepting defeat.

READ: Trump 'guilty Of Same Crimes' That Got Former Fixer In Federal Prison: Former Lawyer Cohen

READ: Kamala Harris: 'Can't Trust Trump' On COVID Vaccine, Health Experts Would Be 'suppressed'

Trump says voters should ‘vote twice’

Heiko’s comments come after Trump suggested that voters in the state of North Carolina should “vote twice” in the upcoming US Presidential elections in November despite the fact that it would be deemed ‘illegal’. On September 2, the US President said that in order to “test the mail-in” systems efficacy, people must once by vote in-person and once by mail, to ensure that their votes were counted.

“So, let them,” Trump stressed, speaking with US broadcaster, live. He emphasized to “send it in” (the mail-in ballot) and let people go vote (at the polling stations, as well) in an interview with state WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina. When asked, how confident the voters can be about the mail-in voting systems and whether it would be suggestive of breaking the law to what he insinuates, Trump responded at national TV, saying, that’s the way it is, adding, and that’s what they “should do”. Adding, that it was the only effective way to "test" if the systems were as effective as they (democrats) say it is.

READ: US: Several Pro-Trump Parade Boats Sink In Lake Travis After 'all Started Moving At Once'

READ: US: Protesters Gather In Portland; Police Fire Tear Gas