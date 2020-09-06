Trump 'guilty Of Same Crimes' That Got Former Fixer In Federal Prison: Former Lawyer Cohen

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, alleged in his new book Disloyal: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump that Trump belittled Black world leaders and made abusive remarks fro South African President Nelson Mandela, and bribed Stormy Daniels. Cohen alleged in a tell-all memoir that Trump is “guilty of the same crimes” that got his former fixer in federal prison, namely money scandal. Further, Cohen alleged that US President paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000, to silence her claims of an extramarital affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 election. Cohen writes the reasoning in his book as he [Trump] would “have to pay” his wife a far greater sum, an AP report citing the excerpts from Cohen’s book, confirmed.

Cohen, who worked for Trump, publicly gave testimony to Congress last year, 2019, in course of Trump's impeachment after he had turned against the US president. In his book due to be published next week, Cohen alleged that following Mandela's death in 2013 President Trump said: "Mandela f---ed the whole country up. Now it's a s---hole. F--- Mandela. He was no leader,” in his book. Further, Cohen wrote, that the US President asked, “Tell me one country run by a black person that isn't a s---hole. They are all complete f---ing toilets.” The Associated Press cited the early copy of the book it obtained, scheduled to be released Tuesday, September 8. Cohen also accused Trump of later “reimbursing” him with “fake legal fees” for the Daniels matter.

“It never pays to settle these things, but many, many friends have advised me to pay,” Trump said, according to Cohen. "If it comes out, I’m not sure how it would play with my supporters. But I bet they’d think it’s cool that I slept with a porn star,” Cohen alleged Trump s saying in his book, as per AP sources.

McEnany attacked Cohen's credibility

White House Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany attacked Cohen's credibility, calling him a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer who had lied and made false statements to Congress at a press conference. Further, reminding Cohen’s position, that he has been on a three-year sentence, McEnany said at the presser that Cohen had lost all “credibility” and it was the latest attempt to profit off lies about Trump in his book.

I see President @realDonaldTrump consistently express his heartfelt gratitude and absolute admiration for our brave men and women in uniform.



Just yesterday, he was truly humbled to be in the presence of our courageous World War II veterans.



This Atlantic story is garbage! — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) September 4, 2020

.@PressSec: "Why would a publication abandon all journalistic integrity and publish this story? It's because the liberal activists at The Atlantic are uninterested in the truth and they are only interested in peddling conspiracy laden propaganda." pic.twitter.com/PiKApNXX11 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 4, 2020

Calling Cohen’s allegations as “delusional” and his memoir a “fan fiction”, White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern said in a statement that while Cohen had lied routinely, he now expects people to believe him so that he could make some money out of the false book sales. "It’s unfortunate that the media is exploiting this sad and desperate man to attack President Trump,” Morgenstern said in an AP report. Cohen had pleaded guilty to frauds, campaign finance violations, fabricating truth in testimony to Congress, and claiming to be a “star witness” of conspiracy money scandal. He described his new book as a “fundamental piece of evidence” of President Trump’s guilt, calling him “organized crime don” and “master manipulator” among many other slanders in his book.

