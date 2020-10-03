German Foreign Minister Assures Of Sanctions If Russia Gets Implicated In Navalny Case

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reportedly said that there is no way around sanctions against Russia if the involvement of Kremlin behind the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gets established. In an interview to German news portal t-online, Maas was asked about Germany’s benign response to the suspected poisoning of Navalny with chemical agent Novichok even after German, French and Swedish laboratories confirmed it.

"Germany has referred the case to the distinguished International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] for investigation. If the results of the German, Swedish, and French laboratories are confirmed, there will be a clear response from the EU. I am sure of that," Maas said.

German health authorities had confirmed the poisoning of Navalny with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, citing toxicological test results. Later, specialist laboratories in France and Sweden also confirmed the poisoning with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok. During the interview, Maas was asked what measures would Germany take if Russian authorities get implicated in the poison attack.

"We as EU member states will decide that together. I am convinced that there will be no way around sanctions," he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had demanded a swift explanation from Russia on the “attempted assassination” of Navalny using a nerve agent. Speaking at the annual gathering of UN General Assembly, Macron warned Moscow of consequences if it fails to provide “swift and flawless” explanation on the poison attack.

“We will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons in Europe, Russia or Syria,” the French President told the UNGA meet, urging Russia to shed “full light” on the incident.

Russia dismissed allegations

The Kremlin has dismissed the allegations and accused Navalny of working with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), a foreign intelligence service of the US, soon after Navalny held Putin responsible for the suspected poisoning. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that “specialists” of the CIA are working with Navalny as the Russian leader continues with his recovery process in Germany.

(With ANI inputs)