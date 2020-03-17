German Foreign Minister Advises Citizens Against Travelling Abroad After Spike In Cases

German foreign minister Heiko Mass on Tuesday advised citizens against any non-essential travelling and also asked them to stay at home. Mass on Tuesday announced that the country has kept aside 50 million euros to bring back German citizens stuck abroad. Mass said that Germany will do 'everything possible' to bring home thousands of citizens stuck due to coronavirus restrictions.

The coronavirus is spreading rapidly in many parts of the country, prompting the federal government to temporarily shut down its borders with Austria, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Denmark. Germany has so far recorded 7,272 cases of coronavirus, of which 67 patients have recovered fully. According to data acquired by worldometer, Germany has logged in 17 deaths since the virus first broke out in December last year. The total number of active cases in the country is above 7,188 of which two patients remain under critical condition. Germany is the biggest economy in the European Union and the rising coronavirus cases in the country are taking a huge toll on the country's financial standing.

#Reisewarnung: Wir haben uns entschlossen, ab jetzt vor allen nicht notwendigen, touristischen Reisen in das Ausland zu warnen. Daher die dringende Bitte: Bleiben Sie zu Hause. Sie helfen damit sich und anderen! Diese Reisewarnung für touristische Reisen gilt weltweit. #COVID19 — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) March 17, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 7,100 lives across the world and has infected over 1,82,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy, Iran and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China where a combined death toll stands at 3,353.

