German Official Says Berlin Unambiguously Supports 'One China' Policy: Report

A German government representative, Wolfgang Buechner, reportedly told journalists at a press conference on August 3 that Berlin does not comment on foreign trips by representatives of third countries. In regard to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, he reportedly said that the German government unambiguously supports the One China policy.

On August 2, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned China against escalating tensions with Taiwan and expressed support for the island nation. Notably, tensions between the US and China escalated on Tuesday NIght after Pelosi, despite strong objections from Beijing, landed in Taiwan's capital, Taipei.

Buechner was quoted by TASS as saying, "Berlin does not comment on foreign trips of representatives of third countries. It is clear that the federal government supports the unambiguous One China policy." He, however, added, "We do not accept when international law is broken and a powerful neighbour attacks its smaller neighbour in violation of international law - and that of course also applies to China. In view of the brutal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, it is important to make it clear that the international community does not accept such behaviour."

Further, on August 3, the German Foreign Ministry spokesman, Christopher Burger said that, "We believe that such visits are not a reason for military threats," TASS reported.

Pelosi snubs China; lands in Taiwan, meets officials

Despite Beijing's warnings, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on the night of August 2, and on August 3 she met with President Tsai Ing-wen and visited the Legislative Yuan (parliament).

China had repeatedly warned the US that if the trip goes ahead, there will be consequences, and tough measures will be taken. Beijing announced plans to conduct live-fire military exercises in six zones around Taiwan immediately after Pelosi arrived. Taiwan has had its own administration since 1949 when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in China's civil war.

Since then, Taipei has kept the flag and some other characteristics of the former Republic of China, which existed on the Chinese mainland before communists took power. According to Beijing's official position, which is supported by most countries, including Russia, Taiwan is an integral part of Beijing.

