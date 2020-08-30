German President Condemns Protests, Calls Them 'attack On the Heart Of Democracy'

On August 29, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the far-right protesters trying to storm and barge into Reichstag parliament building during demonstrations against the government related to coronavirus restrictions. According to an AP report, thousands of marchers flooded the road outside the Reichstag with 1871-1918 German Reich flags and placards, trespassing the police barricades in an anti-COVID-19 rally where they were intercepted by the security forces. Flouting social distancing norms and health safety protocols, the protesting mob clashed with the forces that attempted to disband the protests several hours after it commenced. Further accusing the extremists and corona-sceptics, German President, outraged at the protesters, called the unfortunate incident as an "unbearable attack on the heart of our democracy.”

As per local media reports, an estimated 38,000 people took to the streets in Berlin and tried to break through to Germany's federal parliament. While the German politicians and President Steinmeier called the far-right Reichsbürger, identified as Reich Citizens movement from the insignia, as “unacceptable”, others called out at the Imperial German flags and Nazi symbols, saying, such “shameful” demonstrations had “no place in German Bundestag”. "We will never accept this," Steinmeier said in an online post, censuring mob’s attempt to climb through the police cordon to the stairs of the parliament.

While hundreds of ‘right-wing extremists’, as Steinmeier labelled, attempted to break through security barriers, forces detained several hundred with coercion, dragging, and arresting protesters as they chanted “We’re free people” in unison. As marchers started at landmark Brandenburg Gate and proceeded through central Berlin and rallied taking a halt at the wide boulevard, law enforcement officers on account of health safety concerns broke the rallies. The police later informed on Twitter, that an official criminal complaint has been lodged against the rally organizers as the mob failed to comply with protocols at the "Day of Freedom” protest.

According to a local media report, the security forces arrested over 300 people, Berlin state's Interior Minister Andreas Geisel reportedly said in a statement that the police detained 200 in front of the Russian embassy from among 3,000 Reichsbürger supporters. "Unfortunately, we have no other option," Berlin police said on Twitter. "All the measures taken so far have not led to compliance with the conditions,” the department wrote. It added, “Hundreds of people far-right banners, broke through a cordon and “entered the staircase of the Reichstag building, but not the building itself.” “Stones and bottles were thrown at our colleagues,” police reportedly alleged, adding, officers had to resort to "force to push the violent crowd back.”Interior Minister Horst Seehofer ordered "zero tolerance" against "vandals and extremists" in a statement on the incident, according to a report.

In footages online, protesters were heard chanting, “Corona, false alarm, We are being forced to wear a muzzle, Natural defense instead of vaccination, We are the second wave,” as they flashed homemade signboards.

Politicians outraged

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: "It is shameful to have flags of the German Reich in front of Parliament."Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was outraged at the Nazi symbols and flags in a series of posts on Twitter. "Participants in a demonstration that the AfD and NPD also helped mobilize tried to storm the Reichstag," parliamentarian for Germany's Green party Konstantin von Notz said, adding, "It is just disgusting and shameful.” Police reportedly used pepper spray and detention to disperse the mob. “ A a spokesman for the Berlin police was quoted saying that the officers couldn’t be everywhere managing rioting crowd, and therefore, this exact opportunity was sought out in an attempt to get around the barricade, to break through, and to get onto the steps of the Reichstag.

