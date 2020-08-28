Germany Calls For Halt On Naval Exercises In Mediterranean To Diffuse Greece-Turkey Row

Germany has urged upon ceasing naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean region in a bid de-escalate ongoing tensions between Greece and Turkey which it fears could turn into a "catastrophe". Greece and Turkey tensions have soared amid both countries laying competing claims to the same parts of the eastern Mediterranean sea over significant gas reserves.

Germany warns of 'catastrophe'

According to The Guardian reports, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has been spearheading mediation efforts between the two countries, a precondition for talks being an end to military manoeuvres. He is reported to have stated that Greece and Turkey are not likely to sit down on the table to meaningful talks while warships face each other in the eastern Mediterranean region, thus justifying the Germany's call for a halt to naval exercises.

During a diplomatic talk between Athens and Ankara earlier this week, Mass is reported to have said that the current situation in the region is quite difficult and even the slightest of spark can lead to catastrophe.

As per reports, Turkey has announced that it will hold live-fire military drills off the southern Mediterranean coast in the coming week while Greece, on the other hand, has arranged war games with France, Italy, and Cyprus.

Earlier this month, France announced it was reinforcing its military presence in the region by sending two fighters and a naval frigate. Since Turkey announced sending a ship to the region close to the Greek island of Kastellorizo to carry out military exercises, Greece and Cyprus have urged for a tough EU response.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 26 allegedly cautioned Greece against any incitements and emphasised that Ankara would make ‘no concessions’ in the eastern Mediterranean. As the two nations remain locked up in a dispute over energy resources in the sea, Erdogan allegedly said that Turkey would take what it deserves in the Mediterranean.

Erdogan is reported to have urged on Turkey’s allies to avoid mistakes that he said would pave the way to its ‘ruin’. According to international media reports, the two countries have sent warships to face each other in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey has a vessel conducting drilling research in waters claimed by them both.

Erdogan’s comments come after Greece announced that the Greek, French, Italian, and the Cypriot navies would carry three days of joint military drills south of Cyrus and the Greek island of Crete.

