'Americans Have To Choose Between Two Old Men; Tragedy Of US Democracy': China's Stooge

In an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump and his Presidential opponent Joe Biden in the upcoming elections in November, the Editor of Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times has hit out at both the leaders and America. In a tweet, China 'foreign mission' media stooge Hu Xijin said American voters have to choose between two candidates who are in their 70s. "This is a tragedy of American democracy," he said, adding that energy decreases with age.

'Energy decreases with age'

The Chinese stooge said that these two "old men" cannot be the best candidate for the US Presidency, but the US system cannot select the "most suitable people."

American voters this year have to choose between two candidates. Both are in their 70s. This is a tragedy of American democracy. Energy decreases with age. These two old men cannot be the best candidate for US presidency, but the US system cannot select the most suitable people. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 15, 2020

Last week, after Trump said that relation with China is 'severely damaged', Xijin attempted to warn the President. Claiming that "decoupling from China" won't help in getting him a second term, he said that the US should not take more action against China.

Don’t take more actions to damage China-US ties. Don’t squeeze out Chinese students, block young Americans from using TikTok or undermining bilateral business ties. Decoupling from China isn’t in the interest of American people. Remember this and it will help in your reelection. pic.twitter.com/J5pe55wfQ4 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 11, 2020

US-China's 'severely damaged' relations

The relations between the two countries have deteriorated as the US has taken a number of measures against China. Trump has recently said that his administration is mulling over the US-China trade deal amid tensed relations with Beijing. He had been blaming China since the outbreak of Coronavirus and has pulled out from the World Health Organisation (WHO), citing its bias towards China.

Last month, Trump had called the Coronavirus “Kung Flu”, blaming China for the deadly outbreak across the globe. Addressing an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said that COVID-19 has more names than any other disease in history and he can name different versions of it.

The US has also announced visa bans on senior Chinese officials involved in restricting access to foreigners to the sensitive region of Tibet and reaffirmed its support for "meaningful autonomy" for Tibetans. Moreover, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that they are considering a ban on TikTok and warned American citizens from using Chinese-origin applications.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also called on China to immediately stop forced sterilisation of Uighur Muslims after reports of coercive family planning emerged. On June 17, Trump signed “Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020” into law which condemns gross human rights violations of the ethnic Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region in China.

