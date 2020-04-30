Germany Advises Against International Trips Until June 14 To Avoid COVID-19 Spread

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, Germany on Wednesday advised against all international trips until at least June 14. While speaking to international media reporters, Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas said that the country could not advise travel without worries. He added that the nation is currently coordinating with its European neighbours about global travel.

With nearly 160,943 confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany, Maas reportedly said that the authorities hope that the country would not need an extension of the travel restrictions beyond June 14; however, he also added that the authorities cannot take that call at this moment in time.

As per reports, Maas also informed that the officials had repatriated 240,000 tourists from all over the world to Germany in the last four weeks and added that the authorities won’t be running another one of such repatriations this summer.

Merkel criticises reopening of shops

The revised travel restriction comes as the rate of COVID-19 infection in Germany shot up again. While several states eased social distancing measures and stringent restrictions with an eye at the economy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel criticised the move as the country still has a significant number of active coronavirus cases.

According to local media reports, Merkel expressed her frustration over “discussion orgies” in some regions that risked higher rates of COVID-19 infections. The German Chancellor fears that the progress achieved in the fight against coronavirus could be reversed due to further easing the measures and lax social distancing as some shops have reopned.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Meanwhile, over three million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 226,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Italy, Spain, and France are the worst-hit countries due to the pandemic with around 62% of the death toll reported from these four countries alone.

(Image: Representational, Unsplash/@oddityandgrace)

