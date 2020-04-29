Bundesliga’s Potential May 9 Return in Jeopardy As Germany Prepares To Tighten lockdown

Reports of a possible Bundesliga return was welcomed with open arms by German fans following the suspension of nearly all sporting events across Europe. However, with the latest news of coronavirus cases rising in Germany, the government is set to impose a tighter lockdown. With the stricter Germany lockdown, hopes of a Bundesliga return which was potentially scheduled for May 9, could be in jeopardy.

Bundesliga return hampered as Germany lockdown tightens

Bayern Munich had already resumed training for a potential Bundesliga return on May 9. However, news of the Bundesliga return set for the initial date has taken a huge blow as the cases of coronavirus have risen soon after Germany eased their rules on the lockdown. The Germany lockdown is now expected to tighten its protocol and according to reports from The Daily Mail, the Bundesliga return date remains in doubt. Germany's virus reproduction rate, which determines how many people on average are affected by the deadly bug shot up to 1.0 - the 'dividing line between growth and decline' which has caused concern for the resumption of sports.

Bundesliga return: Bayern Munich return training

Along with Bundesliga defending champions Bayern Munich, all the other 17 clubs in the German top flight have reportedly resumed training following the easing of the Germany lockdown situation. Nearly two weeks ago, Germany eased social distancing measures and the season was tipped to return behind closed doors. Bundesliga action has been suspended since March due to the spread of the coronavirus in Germany. Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga table, four points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Germany Lockdown: Fans await Angela Merkel verdict

German chancellor Angela Merkel was tipped to give the green light for the resumption of the Bundesliga on May 9. However, recent events may lead to a U-turn on that front. Germany's strict procedures and laws during the pandemic helped them deal with the situation much better than most of its neighbouring countries in Europe.

