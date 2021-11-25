Germany Announces Euro 1.2 Billion To Support India's Fight Against Climate Change

In order to assist India in its fight against climate change, Germany has announced new development commitments to the tune of more than EUR 1.2 billion i.e. approx Rs 10,025 crores. This announcement was made amid the visit of a delegation from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. "New commitments made in bilateral government negotiations 2021. More than EUR 1.2 billion (EUR 713 million for energy, EUR 409 million for urban development, EUR 90 million for agro ecology and natural resources)," ANI reported, citing government sources from Germany.

During a separate news briefing, German Ambassador to India Walter Lindner stated that without Indians, huge international problems cannot be solved and he believes climate change is among the largest issues. He went on to say "We try to work together with India and help with climate change, renewable energy and similar projects, which also helps in working towards our own goals we promised at COP26 in Glasgow," as per ANI.

Germany announces EUR 1.2 billion in development commitments to India https://t.co/gSLLfiV2nr — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) November 25, 2021

Lindner further asserted that the nation is supporting India with a variety of large-scale initiatives all around the country. He added that whenever he travels to India, he sees different initiatives are taking place between the two nations in which they are cooperating together and learning from one another.

Germany's largest development cooperation ally is India

Director-General of the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Professor Dr. Claudia Warning, stated that Germany's largest development cooperation ally is India. Warning even explained that this 63-year partnership is built on a solid foundation of mutual values and goals and this climate change has put a huge toll on both countries. "Germany wants to strengthen this partnership even further and hence it remains committed to its friendship with the people of India," Dr. Claudia Warning added.

It is to mention that climate change, urbanisation, natural resource depletion, as well as strain on politics and society are the four fundamental megatrends that underpin Indo-German collaboration. Even though India and Germany collectively contributed to roughly 9% of global greenhouse gas, yet, a rigorous climate neutrality policy is the only way ahead.

Meanwhile, Germany has increased its climate ambitions, aiming for climate neutrality by the year 2045 and reducing emissions by 77% and 58% in the energy and industry sectors, respectively, in comparison with 1990. Whereas, India aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2070, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at COP26 climate conference.

(Image: AP/ ANI)