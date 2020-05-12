Germany Reports 933 New Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Total Soars To 172,576

Robert Koch Institute, National Disease Control and Prevention centre of Germany reportedly confirmed that the country reported 933 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on May 12. According to the reports, it is a two-fold jump from the 357 cases reported just the day before. National agency for disease control and prevention reportedly said that the total number of cases in Germany climbed to 1,72,576.

Reproduction rate remains 1

The institute reportedly said that the coronavirus reproduction rate in the country remained above 1 for the past three consecutive days. It means each infected person is infecting one other person. German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly has earlier warned that if the rate rises above 1, the country's health system would face a huge crisis. The institute reportedly said that it very early to determine whether the virus is rising again due to statistical uncertainties. Meanwhile, when Germany is easing its lockdown restrictions, Merkel warned people to follow social distancing measures and stick to the basic commandments.

Merkel warns of resurgence

Chancellor Angela Merkel was pushed to the brink as the spread accelerated due to the widespread ease of lockdown restrictions that came into effect after discussions with the leaders of 16 states in Germany. Germany achieved the goal of slowing the spread of the virus because the citizens behaved responsibly and saved the lives of others, Merkel was quoted as saying while speaking at the press conference.

She, however, had warned that the very first phase of the pandemic was over, but it was the overall beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, and there was a possibility of a resurgence, she had added. With the seventh-highest number of coronavirus cases globally, Germany reopened businesses. Further, the country announced that it would gradually return to resuming schools and the Bundesliga - Germany's top football league – over the next weekend, local media reports confirmed.

(Image credit: AP)