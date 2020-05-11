Germany: Musicians Play For Visitors Lined Up To Meet Their Families In Hospital

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, millions are confined to their homes due to nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease. However, a kind gesture by musicians in Germany has been making several rounds on the internet. As life is slowly coming back to normalcy in some parts of the world, visitors who were unable to meet their friends or family in the hospital due to government-imposed restrictions were seen lined outside München Klinik in Germany. In a bid to make the meeting “very special”, members from Abaco Orchestra played instruments outside the premises and mark the day and raise the spirits of people.

According to the Twitter post by München Klinik, people were able to visit their family members “for the first time in a long time” and to accompany it with a “nice gesture”, the musicians played to give both the citizens and medical professionals “hope again”. In the short 44-second clip, the musicians can be seen wearing masks and playing their instruments while their audience consisted of several meter-long-queue of visitors outside the clinic in Munich. Many internet users lauded the video in German and called it “beautiful”. Here's the video.

In diesen Minuten spielt sich vor der #MünchenKlinik Bogenhausen etwas ganz Besonderes ab..😳 4 junge Musiker haben sich am heutigen #Muttertag Zeit genommen, um für uns zu spielen.. 🎻🎶 Das Publikum: eine hunderte Meter lange Schlange von Münchnern..., pic.twitter.com/zA36VXguTq — München Klinik (@muenchenklinik) May 10, 2020

Stranger sings on Graduation day

Many people have resorted to music as a way to communicate and also to keep the hopes high of people who are struggling in lockdown. From neighbourhood performances in Italy to renowned artists live-streaming their songs, with the help of social media the months while the world is battling with coronavirus, many "heartwarming" videos have gone viral.

Since numerous graduation ceremonies are taking place remotely, a sanitation worker apparently named Bruce was passing by two girls taking pictures on graduation day outside their home and he made it special in the most ‘lovely’ manner by singing for them. In the heartwarming clip, even shared by retired American basketball player Rex Chapman, the man is recorded singing a 'soulful' song for the two girls from his van while still maintaining social distancing and the video broke the internet.

I’m crying. My sister & cousin we’re just taking pictures outside & this WONDERFUL man stopped by. Thank you Bruce & R.I.P to his girls who passed away.❤️ pic.twitter.com/tv2it8xuH5 — JAYDEN INES GUTIERREZ (@jaydenxg) May 8, 2020

