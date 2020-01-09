'UK Committed To Nuclear Deal With Iran,' Says British PM Despite US' Call For Breakaway

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson talked to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss the situation in the region following the death of top military leader Qassem Soleimani and Tehran’s retaliatory attack on US troops based in Iraq. The spokesperson for British PM said that Johnson underlined UK's continued commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal and to ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions.

In the telephonic conversation, Johnson asserted his position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) saying it is the best arrangement available with Iran. US President Donald Trump, during his address on Iran situation, had called JCPOA “very defective” and said that the European signatories must break away from the remnants of the nuclear deal. Trump warned that the expiration of JCPOA will give Iran a clear and quick path to nuclear breakout.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism. The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and China to recognize this reality,” said Trump.

Read: Iran Officials Reveal Ukrainian Plane Had Turned Back After Detecting Problem

'Change stance on Soleimani'

According to Iranian media reports, Rouhani asserted it was because of Soleimani that London enjoys security and asked Johnson to consider his stance on the slain military leader. On January 8, Johnson had supported the assassination of Soleimani, holding him responsible for killing UK troops. The British PM said that Soleimani, along with Hezbollah, helped Bashar al-Assad to sustain his regime by supplying IEDs. He had confirmed that there have been no British casualties in the attack on US military bases in Iraq.

Read: Australian Defence Personnel, Diplomats To Stay In Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions

Hours after Iran’s retaliatory attack on military bases in Iraq the housed US troops, Rouhani said that they ‘don't retreat in the face of America’. In a televised address, He said that the US should know that it will receive a decisive response if it commits a “crime”. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei threatened that the US cut off Soleimani’s hand so Iran, in response, will cut their legs off in the region.

Read: ‘World Cannot Afford Another War,’ Warns UN Chief Amid US-Iran Tensions

Read: Iran Sending Messages To Militias To Not Move Against US Targets: Pence