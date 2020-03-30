COVID-19: German Hospital Stops Admitting New Patients After Staff Members Test Positive

Coronavirus has shifted its base from China to Europe, where in Italy alone more than 10,000 people have lost their lives. Amid all these chaos, a hospital in Germany has stopped admitting new patients after several staff members tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the hospital in the northern German city of Wolfsburg has stopped admitting almost all new patients and are directing them towards other health care facilities in the region.

Read: COVID-19: China Risks 'good Relations' With UK As Boris Johnson Faces Pressure From Allies

As per a statement released by the hospital, pediatric emergency units and delivery rooms in are still accepting new patients. Visitors have also been barred from coming to the hospital, however, mothers giving birth can have one visitor by their side, said the statement. Germany is one of the few nations in Europe and in the world that has recorded less deaths compared to the number of confirmed infection cases detected in the country.

Read: COVID-19: Trump Says Peak US Death Rate Likely In 2 Weeks; Extends 'social Distancing' Until Apr 30

Germany has so far recorded more than 541 deaths from the 62,435 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. There are currently 52,683 active cases in the country, of which 1,979 patients remain under critical condition. According to the data, Germany has successfully treated more than 9,211 people since the disease first broke out in December 2019.

Read: Malaria Medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' Being Administered To 1,100 COVID19 Patients In NY: Trump

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 34,000 lives across the world and has infected more than 7,24,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Trump Extends Stay-at-home Plan Until April End As Coronavirus Cases In US Cross 142,000

(Image Credit: AP)