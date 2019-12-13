Germany's Hamburg Voted As The Most Popular Stag Do Location

Germany's Hamburg city has emerged as the world's most popular stag do location. Stag do is a celebration held for a man who is about to get married attended only by men and also known as a bachelor party in many places.

As per a survey in the United Kingdom, stags have been spending £39 (approx $43.6) less than the average for 2017 and £2 (approx $2.2) less than in 2015. Going overseas to celebrate a stag do or bachelor party has also become a trend and with locations like Hamburg, it has all become more convenient as per surveys.

Stag do' set abroad

Hamburg is followed by Berlin, Prague, Amsterdam, and Krakow in the order of popularity. Event organiser StagWeb looked through all the data for 2019 to identify the average cost of a stag do, zeroing on where most people were heading and what exactly they were getting up to on the groom's big weekend away.

As per their study, the average person spends £152 (approx $170) on a stag weekend. Other figures showed that about 55% of husbands-to-be choose to celebrate with their pals in the UK, while the remaining 45% go abroad.

Besides this, out of the most popular local destinations in the UK, Bristol came out on top followed by Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Cardiff. London didn't even make it into the top ten. The survey suggests that it's all related to alcohol prices.

Women spend less than men

Further findings state that the stags spend most of their evenings at nightclubs, followed by gentlemen's clubs, bar crawls, casinos and comedy clubs.

Whilst just 23% of hens went abroad for their big weekend away, almost twice as many stags jetting off to Europe and further, as reported by StagWeb's Director of Operations, Steve Roddy.

Further averages show that although these women went abroad, their average individual expenditure was £147 (approx $164) as compared to £152 (approx $170) spent by stags. Roddy added that with cheap air travel and the comparatively cheap destinations, it can actually work out cheaper to head off abroad than stay in the UK.

