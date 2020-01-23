Mass Shooting In Seattle Claims One Life, Several Others Wounded

At least one person was killed and seven others, including a child, were injured on January 23 after a mass shooting took place in downtown Seattle near a famous tourist hotspot, according to the police and hospital authorities. Police said that at least one suspect was being sought in connection with the gunfire that took place near a McDonald’s fast-food restaurant, which is situated just blocks away from the Pike Place Market. It was a third such shooting in the area in less than two days and the recent incident of gun violence has affected churches, cinemas and other public places in the United States.

READ: California: 4 Dead, Many Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party

Officers investigating the incident: Seattle Police Department

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

The Seattle Police Department said in a tweet that, "Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine". Carmen Best, police chief told the media at the scene that one person, a woman and had been killed and a lot of others were injured in the shooting that took place shortly after 5:00 pm (0100 GMT). The wounded were transported to Harborview Medical Center, and the officials said that seven people were being treated at the hospital, including a nine-year-old boy. Police directed the people to stay out of the area and closed a subway station as they searched for one or more suspects. An employee at Victrola Coffee Roasters, Tyler Parsons told the media that he was in the middle of his work when he suddenly saw the victims falling to the ground as shots were fired.

READ: US: 3 Dead, 12 Injured In Mass Shooting At Long Beach Halloween Party

He said that there were a lot of people running into his shop for cover and he saw two people with gunshot wounds. According to government figures, around 40,000 people died from various firearms-related incidents, which includes suicides and homicides, in 2017 in the US.

READ: Mass Shooting In Mexico Kills 15 Citizens Including One Soldier

READ: El Paso Mass Shooting: Shooter Pleads Not Guilty To Capital Murder