Germany To Donate 60 Mn Euros For Nazi Concentration Camp Auschwitz

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial, site of the former Nazi concentration camp, and reportedly pledge a donation of 60 million euros. She will attend the 10th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation on December 6.

Last month, the social media presence of the memorial got a major boost after over a million people followed it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

“We started – as the first institution of this kind in the world – with our Facebook page as we noticed that this is where the users search for the information about the history of Auschwitz and they find different – better or worse – pages devoted to the history of the camp,” said Paweł Sawicki, responsible for the Museum social media.

“So, we agreed that – as a Memorial Site – we should be present there in order to be accessible so that people could reach us, ask questions and discover the history,” he added.

Many people called upon the netizens to follow the museum on social media saying the disturbing history must never be forgotten.

It may be difficult, but @AuschwitzMuseum is the most important account I've ever followed. I urge everyone to do the same. Visiting the #HolocaustMuseum in Israel was a horrific, life altering experience exhibiting man's inhumanity to mankind. We ALL must #NeverForget. https://t.co/EzEUhWGcUK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) September 17, 2019

Record number of visitors

The German Nazi concentration camp-turned-memorial is a symbol of the Holocaust in the world and considered as a place where the most numbers of Jews were murdered. In 2019, the memorial witnessed surpassing past years record number of visitors, when more than 2.1 million people from all over the world visited the site. "Last year's result was recorded at the end of November. It means that the total number of visitors this year may even be close to 2.3 million," said Andrzej Kacorzyk, director of the International Center for Education. Some new terms and conditions, aimed at eliminating trade in entry cards, have been formulated for the visitors which will come into effect from January 2, 2020.

