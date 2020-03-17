Germany To Fly Home Citizens Stranded Overseas Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Germany has reportedly initiated an emergency plan to evacuate thousands of stranded citizens from overseas on the chartered planes. The government has struck deal with the air-carriers to repatriate citizens from particularly from Morocco, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, the Maldives, and Egypt.

Germany’s Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas said, as per a German media agency report, that there was a particular urgency in Morocco, where between 4,000 and 5,000 Germans are stranded. He said that the government has allocated €50 million for repatriation procedures. The containment measures to the evacuees would apply, like health screening at the airport, he, however, refrained from commenting in regards to the mandatory quarantine.

Heiko described the scenario as likely to the extraordinary Berlin airlift program that flew supplies into a cut-off West Berlin during the Cold War, Germany's state media reported. It further quoted him saying that the tourists should remain patient as the government won't be able to offer a 24 hour-solution in every case.

Formal warning issued

According to the media reports, Morocco had suspended all commercial flights to and from Germany this past week and halted operation of ferries, therefore, leaving the stretch known as the Spanish exclave of Ceuta as the only means to travel. That has left several tourists stranded. Heiko further added saying that a formal warning has been issued that prohibited citizens to leave the country. The authorities, in which case, must ensure the safe evacuation of those abroad to downsize the impact of the malignant pandemic.

"Travel warning: From now on we have decided to warn against all unnecessary tourist trips abroad. Hence the urgent request: Stay at home. You will help yourself and others! This travel warning for tourist travel applies worldwide," Maas wrote on Twitter.

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, urged all Germans for social distancing at homeland and abroad, as she announced sweeping curbs to stem the contagion of COVID-19. Robert Koch Institute newly assessed the threat level of the coronavirus in Germany as "high" according to the reports.

