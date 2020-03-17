Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak Could End By July In US

Amid the increasing dread of the coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump on March 17 said that the pandemic which has infected thousands and brought lives across countries to a standstill could end by July in the United States. The deadly virus has till now infected over 4727and killed nearly 93 across the American mainland.

While talking to reporters at the White House, Trump said that if they really work efficiently, the viral outbreak could end in July or August.

"So it seems to me that if we do a really good job... people are talking about July, August, something like that. So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through.”

The American leader also said that his country "maybe" heading into a recession due to the virus. He further said that he have asked the Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors, international media reported.

Canada to shut its borders

This comes as neighboring Canada announced that that it will be shuttering its borders to non-citizens to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted during his address that the ban is not applicable to the citizens of US "for the moment". Trudeau reportedly said at a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa that they can still contain the spread of the deadly virus. He added that it is high time to take every precaution to keep people safe.

According to the reports, there are some exceptions to the border closure and the ban does not affect the shipment of goods into the country. The announcement came just hours after the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed a ban on nonessential, incoming foreign travel for one month in the European Union. Trudeau reportedly said that people will not be allowed to enter Canada who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

