Germany Vows To Provide Humanitarian Aid To Afghans But 'will Not Directly Assist' Taliban

Germany has vowed to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan in view of the country's faltering economy following the Taliban's takeover. This comes a day after German and Dutch diplomats met Taliban officials for the first time since the outfit seized power on August 15.

The delegation also met with the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Baradar, and acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, reported news agency ANI citing Khaama Press.

"Germany promised to provide humanitarian supplies to Afghans, but stated it would not directly assist the interim government in Kabul," reported the outlet.

According to a statement from German Foreign Ministry, the country's special envoy for Afghanistan Jasper Wieck, and ambassador-designate Markus Potzel met with the Taliban. Both sides acknowledged the continuous operational interactions on matters where practical collaboration is both necessary and possible, to alleviate the humanitarian plight of the Afghan people, the statement read. The delegation was also joined by Emiel de Bont, a Dutch special representative for Afghanistan.

It should be mentioned here that on October 13, German top leaders gathered in Berlin, including departing Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. The leaders had gathered to formally acknowledge the end of Germany's 20-year-long operation in Afghanistan and to recognise the Bundeswehr's (armed forces) service and sacrifices.

According to the DW website, the military ceremony began with a wreath-laying event at the Bundeswehr Memorial to honour the military's fallen combat heroes, and took place 'in silent contemplation'. According to the Defence Ministry, "The Afghanistan campaign moulded the Bundeswehr - 59 comrades lost their lives."

Germany's involvement in Afghanistan came to an end on June 29

The German mission in Afghanistan began in accordance with Article 5 of the NATO alliance's promise, which requires all allies to come to the help of a threatened ally. The treaty duty went into effect when the United States was attacked by Islamic fanatics on September 11, 2001.

The first German troops arrived in Afghanistan in January 2002. According to Germany's Defense Ministry, the military and training missions in Afghanistan costs nearly €12.5 billion. As the US chose to pull its troops out of Afghanistan, it was followed by other Western allies. Germany's involvement in Afghanistan came to an end on June 29, 2021 when the last of its troops left the war-torn nation.

