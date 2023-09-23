Getting Out Of Hand: Taiwan Calls China's Rampant Military Drills Near Island 'abnormal'

Taiwan’s defence minister has derided the People's Republic of China for flying dozens of Chinese fighter jets, drones, bombers and other aircraft, warning that such increased military activity is "abnormal" and could lead to accidents. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) military belligerence on the island risks an accidental clash, Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng was reported as saying on Thursday.

Kuo-cheng expressed concerns saying that China's military activities are “getting out of hand." He described China’s increased military activities around the island as “abnormal” and warned that it increased the risk of an accidental clash and the situation is out of control. Taiwan's Defense Minister raised alarm about the warship and the Chinese carrier, the Shandong, that has been frequently visiting the island and patrolling the area in breach of the self-administered island's sovereignty.

Beijing, however, considers these contentious regions as its own sovereign territory. Flagging the Chinese PLA's encroachment, the Taiwanese Defense Minister said that he was exceedingly worried about the risk of an accidental clash in the region as dozens of Chinese bombers and fighter jets fly over the democratically governed Taiwan.

China's southern, eastern theatre commands frequently sail, perform combat drills

On Taiwan's east coast, the warships of China’s southern and eastern theatre commands frequently sail, performing combat drills. The Shandong aircraft carrier of the PLA was first seen on September 11 and has since been an "opposing force” in the drills. Taiwan’s Defence Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang was reported saying that Taiwan was extremely worried about the risks of accidental clashes as PLAF jets fly in the region.

“The risks of activities involving aircraft, ships, and weapons will increase, and both sides must pay attention,” he reportedly stressed. Within the last 24 hours, there have been more than 103 fighter jets of the Chinese PLAF flying near the median line bisecting the Taiwan Strait – a 180-kilometre (110-mile). “Our enemy’s recent movements are really quite abnormal,” island's Defence Minister Chiu meanwhile stated. “Our initial analysis is that, up to September, they have been doing joint exercises, including land, sea, air and amphibious,” he added.