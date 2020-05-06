Ghana Pallbearers From 'coffin Dance' Meme Thank Medics And Health Workers

The popular characters of the coronavirus pandemic "coffin dance" meme, used by the police and medics worldwide to encourage people to stay-at-home released a video that caught the internet’s attention. This time, the pallbearers were seen suited in white not carrying a casket but showing solidarity and gratitude to the medics worldwide for their service to the community amid the coronavirus crisis. In a clip the Ghana coffin dancers posted on Instagram that amassed over 5k likes, the band members covered their faces with masks and sent a powerful message to the frontline workers.

The video was captioned as, “from the lead of the band, Nana Otafrija, to all doctors and medical workers in the world, thank you.” Further, in the clip, the band members applaud the doctors and say, “You are working hard to take care of everyone. Remember, stay our hope.” The popular Ghana coffin dance that dates back to 2015 had lately turned to a meme video and went viral.

In Ghana, it is believed that dancing with the coffin at the funeral rests the soul of the deceased in peace and brings them joy. In 2017, a leading UK media outlet’s video report of a group of six dancing pallbearers in Ghana garnered millions of views worldwide thus making the coffin guys famous. Users on social media introduced the footage with a background score from Russian composer and artist Tony Igy called Astronomia and shared the memes widely across the internet amid the pandemic.

Police worldwide imitated "coffin dance"

Also, police in India and across the globe was seen imitating the “coffin dance” to warn the lockdown violators and posted the videos on their official social media handles. In Tamil Nadu the police posted a video “coffin dance” that was shared excessively wherein they urged the public to stay-at-home or they could have repercussions. Likewise, police in Spain were spotted using the sirens to warn the violators and police in Peru performed coffin dance to encourage people to stay indoors.

Colombian police are using the coffin dance to encourage people to stay at home. pic.twitter.com/w95l9Ikk1O — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2020

Spain police using coffin dance music as siren 😂 pic.twitter.com/Gvqh7Ewlv7 — P a v a n (@PavannPSPK) April 27, 2020

