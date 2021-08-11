Ghaziabad Finishes Second On 'most Polluted City' List, China's Hotan First: Report

Out of the 50 'most polluted cities' in the world, the Indian city Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has found its place at the second spot on the list. Ghaziabad provided an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 2.5 particulate matter (PM) in 106.6µg/m3, said a report prepared by the British company HouseFresh. As per the same report, China's Hotan province is the most polluted city in the world.

Ghaziabad records 'unhealthy' amount of particulate matter suspended in air

China recorded PM2.5 of 110.2µg/m3. As per the report, it was mostly due to sandstorms resulting from its closeness to the Taklimakan Desert. The Taklimakan Desert is the largest shifting sand desert in the world. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad's pollution index, PM2.5 for 106.6µg/m3, is due to emissions from heavy traffic.

"Colloquially known as the gateway to its home state, massive traffic volumes were likely the cause of the high levels of air pollution," the report stated.

Manikganj (Bangladesh) took in third place, with a PM2.5 of 80.2µg/m3.

"As one of the fastest developing countries around the world, with its industrial sector growing at a rate of 13% per year, vehicles and industrial emissions are the major contributors to air pollution in this country of 165 million people," the report added.

49 of the 50 most polluted cities worldwide were in Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, and India.

22 out of top 30 most polluted cities are in India

According to the Swiss Air Quality expert IQAir, as many as 22 Indian cities have secured a place in the top 30 most polluted list. Under the 'unhealthy' parameter, cities like Bulandshahr, Bhiwandi, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Faridabad and Meerut have remained in the top position.

Meanwhile, the cleanest city position was awarded to the North American tropical island city Kailua Kona, Hawaii, with a PM2.5 of 2.6µg/m3. According to IQAir, the US emerged as the 22nd country with the cleanest air out of 106 countries. "Home to 328 million people, the U.S. scored a healthy average AQI of 40 in 2020," Amy Ashton, the author of the study mentioned.

On the other hand, Bar Harbor in Maine came in second with an average PM2.5 of 3.2µg/m3, followed by Dunn Center in North Dakota with a PM2.5 of 3.5µg/m3. "Bar Harbor is a popular tourist destination boasting the largest parts of Acadia National Park, while Dunn Center is a tiny town of only 146 people," Ashton's report added.

What is AQI, why is it important?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a gauge that grades air quality from 0 (good) all the way to above 300 (hazardous). Air pollution is measured by the amount of suspended particulate matter in the air. PM2.5 preface to particles that form as a result of burning fuel and chemical reactions that take place in the atmosphere. Particles this fine pose a significant health risk as they get deep into the lungs and the bloodstream affecting a person's lungs and heart.

(With inputs from @IQAir)

(Image: PTI/representative)